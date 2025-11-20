Pike Brewing Company is closing Pike Pub and Pike Fish Bar after 30 years

SEATTLE — A Pike Place Market staple is closing after three decades.

Pike Brewing Company announced that it will be shuttering the Pike Pub and Pike Fish Bar locations near Pike Place Market.

Their Pike Taproom Summit location in the Seattle Convention Center will remain open.

The company’s CEO, Matt Lincecum, pointed to possible difficulties with the pub model.

The pub and fish bar was established in 1989 by Charles and Rose Ann Finkel.

It has been a local favorite ever since.

Pike’s Brewing will continue to brew and produce its flagship beers for bars and for purchase at local grocery stores.

They will serve $4 draft beers until they close their doors on Nov. 30.

