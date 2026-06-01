Pierce Transit celebrates first day of ‘Ride Transit Month’ with free rides

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce Transit is celebrating the first day of Ride Transit Month by offering free rides!

On Monday, June 1, you can ride completely fare-free on all regularly scheduled Pierce Transit bus service, shuttle, and runner on-demand services.

June is recognized annually as Ride Transit Month as agencies across the nation coordinate activities and events that encourage community members to ride transit.

Pierce Transit is also hosting the fifth annual ‘Transit Trivia,’ inviting individuals or teams (up to 6 players) to show off their transit knowledge. The event will be held at Mikey’s Public House in Downtown Tacoma (1702 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ride Transit to Market Day is Thursday, June 11, in downtown Tacoma, in partnership with the Broadway Farmers Market. Those who ride transit to the market can get a prize (while supplies last) by stopping by the Pierce Transit booth between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and sharing this phrase of the day with booth staff: “Bus it or Link it, just take it — to the market”.

To learn more, click here.

©2026 Cox Media Group