Pierce County voters decide whether to form one of the largest fire districts in WA

Pierce County voters have a big decision to make on Special Election Tuesday. They are deciding whether Central Pierce Fire and Rescue should become one of the largest fire districts in the state of Washington by merging with Graham Fire and Rescue and Orting Fire Department.

Graham and Orting are currently independent fire districts. KIRO 7’s crew went to Orting to talk to voters about their feelings on the potential merger.

People who live there know how critical emergency response is for their community. The city is positioned dangerously close to Mount Rainier, and is prepared for the possibility of it erupting. That could trigger a lahar off the mountain and into this community.

Michell Alfiere cast her ballot Monday morning at a ballot drop box in Orting. She says she is worried about the possibility of a merger.

“I’m definitely concerned about how quickly I could get services if I needed them,” she said.

KIRO 7 spoke to another voter, Don Coats, about the idea.

“With a lahar, you’ve got 45 minutes. I heard it would be 50 feet deep of mud from that hill to that hill (pointing in different directions spanning the valley).”

A volcanic flow could bury this valley, so residents want a say in how these services are managed.

Coats does not favor the merger.

“I’ve lived here all my life, I feel like it should stay as it is.”

Alfiere said she can see the benefit of joining forces.

“They’ve already been working together for six months or even a year,” she told KIRO 7. “I feel like that’s been improving services overall.”

Fire Chief Dustin Morrow heads up Central Pierce Fire and says the merger will create a seamless emergency response for a community like Orting.

“It’s forcing us, if I can say it that way, to drive out all the duplication to create efficiency,” Chief Morrow said.

Orting schools have drilled for a volcanic eruption and would rely on the larger Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, assuming voters approve the merger.

Chief Morrow said no firefighters would lose their jobs and no stations would close.

“Our intention is to add resources,” he said.

The merger would mean Central Pierce Fire and Rescue would have a coverage area spanning more than 180 square miles and protect more than 300,000 residents.

Chief Morrow said a merger would allow the closest unit to respond, rather than the closest unit in a district.

“Emergencies don’t know geopolitical boundaries,” he said. “When that lahar does hit down in that valley, you’re going to see a response of magnitude, of our magnitude to deal with that issue.”

He also said battalion chiefs and commanders would have a green light to immediately respond to a disaster in Orting and not have to deal with a mutual aid call.

If one community signs off but the other doesn’t it will result in a partial merger. That means if Graham votes yes but Orting votes no or vice versa only one locale would join with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

