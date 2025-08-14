Pierce County sheriff’s vehicle T-boned while responding to call

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Pierce County deputy walked away with minor bumps and bruises after they were t-boned in an intersection while responding to a priority call.

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to roll over.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3 p.m. The deputy was heading west through the intersection at 112th St. E and Golden Given St. E when a Chevy Tahoe heading south hit the patrol vehicle.

Neither driver was injured, but the deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution, since their vehicle rolled over. The deputy was released with “minor bumps and bruises.”

It’s unclear if the other driver will be facing charges or a citation.

This is still a pending investigation.

Matthew Washam captured the scene. You can watch it below.

