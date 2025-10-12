Deputies responding to domestic violence shooting in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call in the South Hill area on Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., PSCO reported shots were fired at a home near 106th Avenue Court East.

The sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured and a male suspect was taken into custody with unknown injuries and brought to a local hospital.

A woman was also hurt but the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto tells KIRO 7 that children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and neighbors were evacuated from the area.

This is a developing story.

