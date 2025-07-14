Pierce County major arrested, accused of DUI crash in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — A leader in the department was booked into jail Sunday, accused of causing a car crash in Graham.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol believe that Major Chadwick Dickerson was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Jail records obtained by KIRO 7 News show that Dickerson was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault.

The crash happened on Saturday, just before 4 p.m.

Troopers said Dickerson was driving north on 132nd Avenue East, didn’t yield, and a SUV crashed into him.

The SUV rolled onto its side, and Dickerson’s truck landed in a nearby ditch.

Troopers say that three children – ages 3, 4 and 8 – and three adults were inside the SUV.

Dickerson and a 57-year-old woman were taken to Tacoma General Hospital for their injuries.

No one else was hurt.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the family during this incredibly painful and uncertain time. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy, and all those harmed in the incident,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shared Monday.

They say Dickerson was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation.

“The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the scene. Once it was discovered our own personnel were involved, we requested WSP to take over the investigation,” the department shared.

Dickerson has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the Pierce County website, Major Dickerson leads the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff’s office. He’s been with the department for 24 years.

The website states that he worked on patrol and as a school resource officer for 11 years before he was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau as a narcotics investigator.

From there, the website states he was promoted to detective in 2014 and worked on cases in the following divisions:

Property Crimes

Auto Theft Task Force

Postal Inspection Narcotics Task Force

Narcotics

Homicide

Eventually, he was promoted to Detective Sergeant and supervised the Special Assault Unit, and was the Forensic Services Manager.

Major Dickerson also served as a Search and Rescue Coordinator for over 19 years and is a member of Washington Task Force 1.

He was also a Medic in the US Army and Washington Army National Guard for 10 years.

A first appearance in court for Dickerson is scheduled for Monday afternoon and KIRO 7 News will bring you an update once that occurs.

