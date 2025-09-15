Pierce County invests $12M in affordable housing across Buckley, DuPont, Fife, and South Hill

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County is putting more than $12 million into affordable housing.

The Pierce County Executive’s office recommended pursuing four different affordable housing projects, totaling $12.2 million in costs, to the Pierce County Council, which approved the projects in a unanimous vote.

In total, the investment will help build and maintain nearly 650 homes in Buckley, DuPont, Fife, and South Hill.

The Cedar Flats Project

More than half of the investment, $7 million, is for the Cedar Flats Project. According to The Tacoma News Tribune, the project is expected to create 276 units, all with at least two bedrooms.

The project is taking place in unincorporated Pierce County between South Hill and Frederickson.

It is expected to house 1,050 people. The housing complex will feature a covered playground, a movie room, a computer lab, electric vehicle charging stations, community rooms, and recreation space.

The rest of the funding for the project will be financed by Macdonald Ladd Development LLC.

Rehabilitating Chateau Rainier

Another $5 million is dedicated to rehabilitating Chateau Rainier, a 248-unit building in Fife owned by Pierce County Housing Authority.

The complex needs “significant capital repairs after 30-plus years in service,” according to court documents obtained by The Tacoma News Tribune.

Those repairs include new roofs, flooring, windows, siding, stairwells, asphalt and sidewalks, lighting, security, and new appliances for the units.

The remaining funds granted by the Pierce County Council, $236,552, are planned to be used to repair three different three-bedroom homes in Buckley, and to develop 113 new affordable housing units in DuPont.

Contributing: KIRO Newsradio

©2025 Cox Media Group