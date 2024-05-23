Pierce County detectives need your help to find armed assault suspects

SUMMIT VIEW, Wash. — Detectives are looking for help to identify a man and woman involved in a theft and assault at the Safeway grocery store on Canyon Road in the Summit View area.

On May 1, loss prevention stopped two suspected shoplifters outside the store, recovered merchandise and asked them to go back inside to sign trespass paperwork.

The pair refused and the man pulled out a knife and walked towards an employee.

The male suspect is described as Hispanic, 5′7″ tall, with a heavy build and glasses.

Armed Assault Theft Suspects 1

The female is described as Hispanic, 5′6″ tall, with a heavy build and tattoos on her right arm.

Armed Assault Theft Suspects 2

If you know who they are you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at tpcrimestoppers.com.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to arrest and charges.

