Pierce County deputy crawls into pipe to retrieve hurt dog

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County deputy went the extra mile to save an injured dog that crawled into a pipe near Puyallup.

Deputies went to a report of a hurt animal in the 10700 block of Woodland Avenue East at 9:39 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said a dog crawled into a culvert under the road after it was hit by a car.

Deputies could see the dog in the pipe, and staff from Animal Control was not available, so a deputy took off his gear and crawled into the pipe to rescue the frightened animal.

When the deputy reached the dog, it laid on top of him.

A blanket was used to gently pull the pup out. The deputy then took the dog to an emergency veterinarian.

Without the deputy’s help, the dog may have remained inside the pipe and died.

“Stepping up where so many would not, these deputies are full of compassion and awesomeness! So proud!,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a blog post.





©2023 Cox Media Group