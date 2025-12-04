Pierce County deputies seek suspects seen dragging ATM behind stolen truck

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for three suspects who used a truck to break into the University Place Walgreens to steal the store’s ATM.

The burglary was caught on the store’s security cameras.

The suspects were seen ramming the back of a truck through the store entrance, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

They then chained the ATM to the back of the truck and took off.

Deputies say a witness alerted them to a stolen truck dragging an ATM.

When the deputies arrived and checked the area around the pharmacy, they found a second truck.

The truck was able to escape after being located.

It was later found empty in Tacoma.

PCSO is asking people with any information about the burglary or suspects to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2025 Cox Media Group