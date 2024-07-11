Pierce County deputies save two lives in two separate incidents

Pierce County deputies recently responded to two emergencies requiring life-saving measures for two people.

The first occurred on Friday, June 28, at 10:22 p.m. at the University Glen Apartments.

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing where a juvenile suspect had attacked his father.

When they arrived, deputies found the 16-year-old suspect still holding the knife.

The teen was quickly arrested, and deputies immediately rendered aid to the victim, who had sustained severe injuries.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the quick actions of the deputies likely saved the father’s life.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked at Remann Hall for first-degree assault.

The following night, Saturday, June 29, at 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a minor collision near the Local Boys store in Purdy. One of the drivers involved appeared to be intoxicated.

Bystanders attempted to keep the man at the scene, but he resisted, engaged in a scuffle, and then unexpectedly took off his clothes and jumped into the nearby water.

Deputies eventually spotted him clinging to a log and commandeered a boat to rescue him.

The man was safely pulled from the water and taken to the hospital. He now faces charges for hit-and-run.

