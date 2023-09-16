Pierce County deputies end 100 mph car chase with PIT maneuver

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies ended a 100 mph car chase by forcing the suspect’s red sports car into a residential driveway with a PIT maneuver on Friday.

Around noon, Pierce County deputies and SWAT Team members arrived at the 18800 block of 38th Avenue East near the South Sound Storage Facility to look for a man who had allegedly assaulted someone with a firearm the day before.

Law enforcement said as they prepared to breach the man’s trailer, he suddenly appeared in a red Firebird sports car which was not one of the cars deputies had known about.

The man then drove up next to a sergeant and began to yell at him while reaching into his center console. The sergeant then quickly drove away, worried that the man would try and shoot him.

The man then drove off in the Firebird. The deputies were then able to chase the man as he was wanted for a violent crime. As the deputies pressured the Firebird, a helicopter tracked the car from overhead.

“Stop sticks” were used twice by deputies to try and stop the car that was driving more than 100 mph during parts of the chase.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful until a deputy used a PIT maneuver to force the man’s car into a driveway. More deputies then pinned the car to prevent him from escaping. The man was then arrested.

The full pursuit video is available on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Blotter.

