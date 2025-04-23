Pierce County deputies arrest suspect in connection to crash damaging 9 vehicles, apartment complex

Pierce County deputies arrested a suspect who allegedly crashed into nine vehicles and two apartment units.

On Monday at about 2:30 a.m., a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling erratically with no license plate on 96th Street E and Pacific Avenue, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy discovered that Tacoma police officers had chased after the vehicle earlier.

When the deputy tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspect began to speed off, investigators said.

The suspect crashed into nine vehicles, totaling several of them, and damaged two apartment units, officials added.

The 36-year-old driver was arrested.

A 23-year-old woman, who was not using a seat belt, suffered serious injuries after she was tossed to the back of the vehicle during the crash.

The man was arrested for Felony Eluding and Reckless Endangerment to his passenger.

The investigation is ongoing.

More tonight on KIRO 7 at 5pm.

©2025 Cox Media Group