Pierce County Deputies arrest alleged ID thief after foot chase

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were sent to the South Hill Walmart after a woman had tracked her stolen belongings to the parking lot on Jan 8.

Her purse was stolen out of her truck around 7 a.m. when she went inside the Target up the road, according to officials.

The deputy went inside the building and saw the suspect allegedly buying things with the victim’s cards on surveillance cameras. Law enforcement then traced the stolen belongings to a Popeyes restaurant in the same parking lot.

When the deputy went to Popeyes, he saw the suspect walking out while holding a white shopping bag. When the deputy tried to talk to the man, he started to run away.

The attached video shows the suspect and deputy running along the sidewalk on Meridian to the Motion Church parking lot at 160th Street East and Meridian.

When more deputies eventually arrived, the suspect came out from between two parked cars and surrendered.

Inside the suspect’s shopping bag were the victim’s car keys and her purse along with several other people’s IDs.

“The 43-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for Vehicle Prowling, Identity Theft, Resisting Arrest, and his warrant for a Failure to Appear on two counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle,” said a PCSD spokesperson. “Just a reminder for everyone, don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle.”

