Pierce County Animal Control receives 30 Maltese pups

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County Animal Control received 30 Maltese pups from an out-of-control situation in Bonney Lake earlier this month.

On June 5, animal control officers received a barking complaint from a home in Bonney Lake. Officers reportedly found the home filled with Maltese dogs and determined that the sanitation of the home was not suited for the dogs or humans.

According to officers, the homeowner admitted to “being over her head” by allowing the dogs to breed, and things got out of control.

On June 25, animal control officers were approved for a warrant to remove the dogs, but to their surprise, the owner relinquished all the dogs with no problems, and no warrant was needed. In fact, the owner was thankful that animal control was taking the dogs.

30 dogs altogether were relinquished to animal control officers and were later turned over to the Humane Society. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reports that all the dogs were in good health with up-to-date records.

No charges will be filed against the homeowner at this time.

“If you or someone you know gets over their head with caring for large amounts of animals, please reach out for help! Our Animal Control Officer and the Humane Society can help!” wrote the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

To support the Humane Society or inquire about these puppies, visit: thehumanesociety.org

