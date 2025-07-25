Pier 58: What’s new with the transformed waterfront space

SEATTLE — After years of construction, the revitalized Pier 58 on Seattle’s waterfront will open to the public today.

Located between the Seattle Aquarium and Miner’s Landing, the new 20-acre waterfront park includes a playground with a jellyfish-inspired climbing tower, an elevated lawn, a tree grove to provide shade, a flexible and activated plaza, plenty of seating, and the restored Waterfront Fountain.

The fountain

If you recall, the Pier collapsed in 2020. The pier was deteriorating and under construction, and it could not withstand the weight of the previously existing four-ton fountain under those conditions.

Waterfront Fountain, by James FitzGerald and Margaret Tomkins, returns to its home on Pier 58. A historical feature, the fountain was originally installed at Pier 58 (which was formerly called “Waterfront Park”) in 1974.

It has returned following restoration and the construction of a new basin. It is one of two historic fountains to return to the waterfront; the other is the Joshua S. Green, Sr., Fountain by George Tsutakawa located by the Colman Dock ferry terminal, the city of Seattle wrote.

The playground

The playground with the massive jellyfish may be the first thing people notice-- at the very least, it’s visible from the street!

The playground was designed based on feedback gathered from hundreds of community members. Thanks to a visual online survey, parents and kids alike shared their priorities for the new play area, which included tall slides and climbing features.

The 25-foot jellyfish-inspired tower has tentacles for climbing and an 18-foot slide. Around the tower are other interactive play features like crab wobble boards, “kelp forests” and accessible play elements like magnetic bead panels.

PHOTOS: Seattle's revitalized Pier 58

Elevated lawn space

The elevated lawn features nearly 3,000 square feet of artificial turf for visitors to relax, enjoy a picnic and take in the views. Artificial turf was chosen due to the high use the lawn is expected to see and to make sure it can stay open year-round.

The area around the elevated lawn features more than 400 native plants and built-in benches.

Open water area

While not for us humans, the space features a nearly 5,000 square foot open water area that allows more natural light to access the shallow water zone below, which helps aquatic plants to grow and provide food for fish.

Light penetrating grating used for the bridge connection on the west side of the playground allows additional light to pass through to the water below to provide a safer passage for juvenile fish near the shore where there are fewer large predators, the city of Seattle explained.

open water space

A community celebration of the opening of the park will be happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. by the Aquarium

