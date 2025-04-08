Pickup truck driver dies after hitting semi in Pierce County, expect delays on I-5

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has died after crashing into a semi-truck on northbound I-5 in Pierce County.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the crash around 1 p.m.

According to WSP, the driver of a pickup truck lost control and veered into a semi-truck. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene and their passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash appears to have happened in the area of Bridgeport, past Exit 127 to S Tacoma Way.

The right lane and left lanes are blocked, and the middle two lanes are open.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control. It’s also not clear if rain and slick roads were a factor.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.





