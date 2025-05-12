Phone scam targets people in work release programs in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says someone is targeting people who are in jail work release programs and their families.

The department says the parents of someone who just recently entered a program alerted them to the scam.

Both parents, at separate times, reported getting a call from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the person on the other line claimed to be Captain Miller and demanded they pay $1,600 for a home monitoring bracelet or their con wouldn’t be released from the program.

“Both parents felt it was true since the caller knew the son’s name and was in fact in the program,” the department said in its warning online.

The call also came up as a number from the sheriff’s office.

“Any time someone wants you to send money, verify everything,” the department warned. “Hang up, call the Sheriff’s Office yourself and ask those specific questions of sending money.”

