SPANAWAY, Wash. — A driver is on the run after hitting someone who was walking along a Spanaway highway and then leaving them to die.

The person was on the northbound shoulder of State Route 7 near 204th when they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to troopers.

The suspect vehicle may have been a white sedan that fled the scene heading north, Trooper John Dattilo said.

Dattilo later said the victim had died from their injuries.

