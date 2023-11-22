Person walking on I-5 in Seattle hit, killed by Metro bus

SEATTLE — One person was killed when they were hit by a King County Metro bus on Interstate 5 Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 7:42 p.m. in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes at Yesler Way in Seattle.

There was a shirtless pedestrian in the left lane.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

All lanes were blocked while Washington State Patrol troopers investigated.

🚨🚨All lanes blocked for a bus vs pedestrian fatality collision, North 5 CD to Madison. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 22, 2023

