Person walking on I-5 in Seattle hit, killed by Metro bus

SEATTLE — One person was killed when they were hit by a King County Metro bus on Interstate 5 Tuesday night.
The crash happened at 7:42 p.m. in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes at Yesler Way in Seattle.
There was a shirtless pedestrian in the left lane.
No passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.
All lanes were blocked while Washington State Patrol troopers investigated.
🚨🚨All lanes blocked for a bus vs pedestrian fatality collision, North 5 CD to Madison.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 22, 2023
