Person walking on I-5 in Seattle hit, killed by Metro bus

By KIRO 7 News Staff

WSDOT camera of fatal bus-pedestrian crash (WSDOT)

SEATTLE — One person was killed when they were hit by a King County Metro bus on Interstate 5 Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 7:42 p.m. in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes at Yesler Way in Seattle.

There was a shirtless pedestrian in the left lane.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

All lanes were blocked while Washington State Patrol troopers investigated.

