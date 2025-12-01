Person pulled from water along I-90 floating bridge

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters worked to rescue a person in the water near the midpoint of the I-90 bridge during Monday’s morning commute.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews first responded to a report of a person in the water at around 6:30 a.m.

Within minutes of responding, Seattle firefighters reported that a person was found in the water and a rescue swimmer was working to reach them.

The person was pulled from the water and taken by rescue watercraft to shore to be evaluated by medics.

Drivers were asked to please use caution when driving on the bridge.

