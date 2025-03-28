Person escaped from ICE detention center in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A person escaped from an ICE detention center in Tacoma on Wednesday night, Tacoma Police (TPD) confirmed to KIRO 7.

TPD says the detention center called 911 for assistance at 7:30 p.m. when a person in ICE custody had escaped.

Three Tacoma Police officers arrived to check the area, but no one was found.

TPD officers were then told they were no longer needed and ICE has taken over the investigation.

