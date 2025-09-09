Perry Fire in North Cascades National Park grows to 1,557 acres

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. — The Perry Fire that’s burning in the North Cascades National Park is now an estimated 1,557 acres.

The National Park Service says light rains over the weekend helped slow the spread of the fire. Smoke conditions have also lessened with the change in weather.

Over the weekend, fire crews installed hoses and sprinklers in the Little Beaver boat-in Camp area.

The fire started on August 27 by lightning. It’s 0% contained.

Current closures

As a result of the fire, several areas of the park – including camps – are closed.

Area Closures, including Climbing Approaches:

Little Beaver Trail from Ross Lake to Stillwell Camp

Cross-country Zone access from closed trails is prohibited

Brush Creek Trail between the junction with the Chilliwack Trail & Whatcom Pass

Cross-country Zone access from closed trails

Camp Closures:

Silver Creek boat-in

Little Beaver boat-in

Little Beaver Group

Perry Creek

Stillwell

U.S. Cabin Stock Camp

Graybeal and Graybeal Stock camps

Whatcom Camp

Sourdough Mountain Camp

Hooter Camp

Visitors should check the park’s Fire Closures page before visiting. Closures are in place to protect the public.

Drones are prohibited in the area during emergency fire response.

Fire restrictions remain in effect in all areas of the park complex. Campfires are banned in all portions of North Cascades National Park Service Complex – North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. This includes all National Park Service lands and campgrounds along State Route 20 as well as Hozomeen and the entire Stehekin Valley.

