Perry Fire in North Cascades grows to 600 acres

WASHINGTON — A fire that started on Aug. 29 has now grown to 600 acres in an area west of Ross Lake in the North Cascades National Park, a few hours south of the Canadian border.

The other two fires — the Thunder Fire (1.5 acres) and the Big Beaver Fire (less than half an acre) — started at the same time but are no longer growing in size.

Camps and trails in the area are closed but there haven’t been any mandatory evacuation orders.

All three are believed to have started by lightning strikes.

On Sunday, the Type-3 helicopter delivered aerial water at Perry Fire, but had to disengage due to reduced visibility.

Steep, difficult, and cliffy terrain posed significant threats to firefighter safety, which limited direct handline work. Fire managers continue a full suppression strategy with aerial-delivered water.

Visitors should check the park fire closures page before a visit for up-to-date trail and camp closure information.

Fire restrictions remain in effect in all areas of the park complex. Campfires are banned in all portions of North Cascades National Park Service Complex – North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area. This includes all National Park Service lands and campgrounds along State Route 20 as well as Hozomeen and the entire Stehekin Valley.

