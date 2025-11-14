Permanent SR 167 bridge repairs to start next week with overnight closure

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Permanent State Route 167 (SR 167) bridge repairs are set to begin next week, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Thursday.

Work on the bridge, which was severely damaged by an over-height truck in September, will begin on November 19 with an overnight closure of all northbound lanes.

Crews have to close the lanes to set up the work zone, according to WSDOT. When traffic reopens the next morning, there will only be one lane.

SR 167 will then be reduced to one lane for the remainder of construction. WSDOT noted the left and center lanes must be closed to allow safe access for crews to make repairs and stage equipment.

“Our engineers have done everything possible to minimize the effects of this incident on people who live, work and commute through this area,” WSDOT Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen stated in the agency’s post. “Crews will be working seven days a week to complete the repairs and reopen the bridge as quickly and safely as possible.”

Drivers can expect closures and reduced lanes during SR 167 bridge work

Here are the full traffic changes drivers can expect:

Full overnight closure of SR 167 north : All lanes of northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, to 5 a.m., Thursday, November 20, between Stewart and Ellingson roads. There will be a signed detour.

: All lanes of northbound SR 167 will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, to 5 a.m., Thursday, November 20, between Stewart and Ellingson roads. There will be a signed detour. SR 167 north reduced to one lane : After the overnight closure, northbound SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane between Stewart Road and just north of the Third Avenue Southwest overpass. WSDOT advised drivers to expect delays.

: After the overnight closure, northbound SR 167 will be reduced to one right lane between Stewart Road and just north of the Third Avenue Southwest overpass. WSDOT advised drivers to expect delays. Third Avenue Southwest closure: The road beneath SR 167 will close starting Wednesday night, Nov. 19, until bridge repairs are complete. A signed detour will be in place.

The bridge is expected to fully reopen in early 2026.

Follow Julia Dallas on X.

