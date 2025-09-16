Police: Pedestrian in roadway hit and killed overnight in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a man was struck and killed just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded near Southeast 208th Street and 114th Place Southeast to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, KPD said in a Facebook post.

Police found a 34-year-old man from Renton in the street, unconscious after sustaining multiple injuries. RPD says he was brought to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

The 66-year-old man who allegedly hit the pedestrian reported that he couldn’t see the man in the road and claimed he wasn’t in a crosswalk, according to police.

Kent Police say the driver remained at the scene and has been cooperative with officers.

