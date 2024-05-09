Pedestrian pushing baby in stroller hit by car in Lynnwood

A pedestrian and a baby in a stroller were hit by a car in Lynnwood Thursday afternoon, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a collision on 67th Place West, just north of 183rd Street Southwest.

According to police, a northbound vehicle approached a small rise in the road, where the car struck a pedestrian from behind.

The pedestrian was on the road, where there were no sidewalks, pushing a baby in a stroller when they were hit.

The pedestrian and the baby were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their status is unknown.

The driver, who was cooperating with police, was driving with a suspended license.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crash.









