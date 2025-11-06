Local

Pedestrian killed on SR 7 in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Pedestrian killed on SR 7 in Pierce County (Washington State Patrol)
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a pedestrian was killed on State Route 7 in Pierce County early Thursday morning.

Troopers say the person was hit by a car at 204th Street East and died.

The intersection was partially shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

State patrol responded sometime around 6:30 a.m. to the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

