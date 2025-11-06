Pedestrian killed on SR 7 in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a pedestrian was killed on State Route 7 in Pierce County early Thursday morning.

Troopers say the person was hit by a car at 204th Street East and died.

The intersection was partially shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

State patrol responded sometime around 6:30 a.m. to the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

Troopers are on scene of a car vs pedestrian collision on SR-7 at 204th St E. I am saddened to announce the pedestrian is deceased. The intersection will be partially shut down for an extended period while Troopers investigate. Updates to follow.

-DS pic.twitter.com/Las89SrStK — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) November 6, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group