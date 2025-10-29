PeaceHealth laying off 241 employees across Pacific Northwest

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

PeaceHealth announced it is laying off 241 employees, citing financial and operational realities.

The layoffs impact approximately 2.5% of the company’s workforce. The majority of the positions affected are administrative roles. Vancouver’s Southwest Medical Center is among the facilities affected.

The Catholic nonprofit health system stated that the decision was difficult, but necessary to ensure long-term sustainability. The cuts came just weeks after Chief Executive Charles Prosper claimed federal cuts and changes to health care could impact PeaceHealth in numerous ways, according to Cascadia Daily News.

Earlier this year, PeaceHealth reduced its workforce by 1% and eliminated 18 leadership roles.

PeaceHealth is holding a “ritual of honoring, release and renewal” to “honor those who are leaving the organization,” according to Cascadia Daily News.

The health system employs over 16,000 people across the Pacific Northwest.

