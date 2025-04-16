PCC to reopen downtown location as a reimagined corner market

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

PCC Community Markets is reopening its grocery store location in downtown Seattle this summer, but not without some changes.

The store will be located at Fourth Avenue and Union Street. The previous PCC store at that location closed in January 2024, and was approximately 20,000 square feet in size. Now, once it reopens in mid-July, it will be one-third of the previous size, making it the first PCC “small-format store.”

“PCC Corner Market will play an essential role in the continued revitalization of our city’s business district,” PCC President and CEO Krish Srinivasan said in a prepared statement. “It’s a smaller version of your neighborhood co-op, serving a big need in downtown Seattle.”

What PCC’s ‘small-format store’ will focus on

The new store is being coined as the “PCC Corner Market.” While it will contain plenty of grocery store staples, this specific store will primarily fresh, hot-and-ready meals, making it a perfect lunch option for downtown workers.

“PCC’s return to Rainier Tower is another momentum builder for downtown Seattle,” Rachel Smith, president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, said in a prepared statement. “Downtown employees and residents alike, including chamber employees from our office in Rainier Tower, are thrilled to have another food and grocery option, and the reopening is truly a signal that downtown Seattle is on its way to being better than ever.”

PCC suffered from a near-$10 million loss in 2023, pinning a lot of the financial woes on the struggling downtown location. Through the store’s reimagining, PCC is now confident its “corner market” will be able to find success.

This will be PCC’s 16th store in the Puget Sound region, including nine in the City of Seattle.

