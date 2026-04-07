PCC Community Markets is opening a store in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood

SEATTLE — PCC Community Markets will open a new store in Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood this fall.

It will be located at 2925 East Madison Street.

The store will offer a full assortment of locally grown organic produce, ethically raised meat and seafood, and a wide selection of seasonal products sourced from across the Pacific Northwest. The store’s deli will include an abundant array of freshly prepared meals, seasonal salads, artisanal sandwiches, hot soups, and convenient grab-and-go options crafted daily for busy lifestyles.

“We signed this lease ten years ago, and it’s been a long road to get here as the project worked through the local process, with input from the neighborhood along the way. That makes it especially meaningful to finally open our doors and put down roots here,” said Amy Chow, Acting CEO of PCC Community Markets. “This neighborhood has such a strong sense of community, and we look forward to being a part of people’s everyday routines.”

The store is expected to employ about 75 staff members.

Construction is currently underway. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

PCC Community Markets was founded in Seattle in 1953 by 15 local families and has grown into the largest food co-op in the United States with more than 122,000 active member-owners.

PCC operates 16 neighborhood stores across the Puget Sound region, including locations in Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond, and Seattle. Seattle locations include Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Downtown (Corner Market), Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge, and West Seattle.

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