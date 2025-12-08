Payscale moves headquarters from Seattle to Boston after years of remote work

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Salary data company Payscale officially has a new home for its headquarters.

Payscale, a software and data company that provides tools and resources to help employers manage employee payroll, is now officially calling Boston home after spending more than two decades in Seattle, where the company was first founded.

Payscale abandoned its Seattle office, located in Pioneer Square, in 2022 in favor of remote work. For three years, Payscale did not have a physical office, but always stated that Seattle was its headquarters. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the company shifted its headquarters from Seattle to Boston. The company is now listing Boston as its headquarters in its press releases.

Massachusetts is home to approximately 15% of Payscale’s employees, while approximately 10% of its staff live in the greater Seattle area.

Payscale has 16,000 clients, ranging from major food chains to airlines to tech companies. PayScale is most often used by companies with 50-200 employees that generate $1-10 million in annual revenue.

Payscale’s Boston office is located at 68 Harrison Ave. Payscale’s current CEO, Chris Hays, has been with the company since 2024 after more than seven years at the data broker company ZoomInfo.

Just last week, Smartsheet named former Payscale CEO Scott Torrey as the company’s chief revenue officer.

©2025 Cox Media Group