PAWS returns two orphaned bobcats back into the wild

The PAWS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Lynnwood returned two bobcats to the wild – 10 months after they were found abandoned beneath a doghouse.

The kittens were discovered last July, with no mother in sight for more than 24 hours. The kittens were too young to survive on their own, so they were brought to PAWS for care.

Over the past several months, their wildlife team provided specialized care, species-appropriate diets, and enrichment to help the siblings develop the natural skills they would need to survive in the wild.

Before releasing them back into the wild, the team performed final health checks and fitted both bobcats with GPS tracking collars.

“Now bigger and ready for life back in the wild, these siblings were released together in a remote habitat where they’ll have the best chance to thrive,” PAWS staff shared.

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