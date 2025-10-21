Local

Passenger hospitalized, driver arrested after crashing into barrier on I-90

By KIRO 7 News Staff
I-90 onramp crash
SEATTLE — A driver is in handcuffs, and a passenger is on the way to the hospital with a broken arm after a crash on eastbound I-90 in Seattle.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the driver crashed into a barrier near Edgar Martinez Drive.

They believe the person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They were arrested for vehicular assault.

The crash had one lane blocked for a portion of time and traffic was getting by in the left lane.

