Passenger hospitalized, driver arrested after crashing into barrier on I-90

SEATTLE — A driver is in handcuffs, and a passenger is on the way to the hospital with a broken arm after a crash on eastbound I-90 in Seattle.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say the driver crashed into a barrier near Edgar Martinez Drive.

They believe the person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They were arrested for vehicular assault.

The crash had one lane blocked for a portion of time and traffic was getting by in the left lane.

Troopers are on scene of a 1 car vs barrier collision EB I-90 from Edgar Martinez Dr (JW I-5). The driver is under arrest for vehicular assault due to suspected impairment. A passenger was transported to the hospital with a broken arm. Traffic is getting by in the left lane - nj pic.twitter.com/JEkHBrnA07 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 21, 2025

