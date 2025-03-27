Pasco man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl trafficking, assaulting officer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) says a Pasco man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found with 10,000 fentanyl pills and tried to assault a Richland Police Officer.

Officers arrested Leonardo Daniel Martinez in May 2022 after they were called to a home for a domestic disturbance.

According to the release, officers told Martinez to leave, but he refused and attempted to assault an officer.

Officers took him into custody and during their pat down, say they found two handguns along with the fentanyl pills, $72,000 in cash, small amount of meth, a scale, and three cell phones.

“Mr. Martinez disregarded the safety of those around him by engaging in domestic violence, attempting to assault a police officer, carrying a handgun, and possessing enough fentanyl to potentially kill almost 6,000 people,” Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division, David F. Reames said. “Our community is safer with Mr. Martinez behind bars, and I am gratified that the Drug Enforcement Administration could help the Richland Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office make that happen.”

In addition to the 10 year prison sentence, the judge imposed 5 years of supervised release.

©2025 Cox Media Group