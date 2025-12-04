Parkland neighbors concerned over ‘almost daily’ occurrences of gunfire

PARKLAND, Wash. — Residents in Parkland are expressing frustration after two consecutive nights of gunfire near 108th Street South and Park Avenue South over the weekend.

On Friday night, a drive-by shooting occurred on Broadway Ave S, followed by a street takeover on Saturday night that ended in gunfire.

Both incidents happened in close proximity to residential homes, leaving the community concerned about safety.

“These people doing this, they don’t comprehend what goes up has to come back down,” said Vincent Hose, a Parkland resident who captured video of the incidents.

Hose reported finding shell casings after the shootings and called 911 both times.

On Saturday, street racers took over the intersection of 108th Street South and Park Avenue South. Before leaving the scene, someone fired multiple bullets into Megan Corning’s home, damaging the fence, truck, garage, and area of wall near the front door.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated they could not respond to the street takeover immediately due to a lack of available deputies to respond appropriately. When they arrived, the racers were dispersed. No arrests have been announced in connection with either incident.

The recent events have heightened concerns about crime in Parkland, with residents seeking answers from law enforcement about how such incidents will be addressed in the future.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 that gunfire is a constant occurrence and happens “almost daily.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t say why this area has experienced so much crime.

KIRO 7 asked the office what’s being done to fix these issues.

“The Sheriff’s Office staffing and resources have remained the same for the last 20+ years, but population growth has changed exponentially, and we work with the resources and staffing we are allocated,” wrote Deputy Carly Cappetto, Public Information Officer for the department. “We do patrol emphasis based on areas and streets that need them and we encourage the community to continue reporting all crimes so resources can properly be allocated to address higher crime areas.”

