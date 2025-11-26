Parents demand change following shooting outside Seattle daycare during pickup

SEATTLE — A shootout outside a West Seattle daycare last week has left parents and businesses concerned about gun violence in the area.

Seattle police recovered 30 shell casings from the scene after two individuals opened fire near Genesee Street and 36th Avenue South as parents were picking up their children.

Officers said no one was hurt.

“Yeah, it was a hard weekend,” said Jillian Guertin, a parent whose children attend the daycare.

Guertin expressed her distress, noting that the incident happened right at their front door.

She and her children had just left the daycare before the shooting occurred, but several of her close friends witnessed the event.

“But my friends’ kids did have to experience it, and they’ve had nightmares,” Guertin said, highlighting the emotional impact on the community.

King County Prosecutor Lessa Manion reported that gun violence overall is decreasing in the county compared to previous years.

Despite the statistics, parents like Guertin feel the numbers don’t capture the reality of their experiences.

“That is shocking to me. I know of three different gun shot incidents in the last week and a half,” she said.

The daycare released a lengthy statement about the shooting:

“As a business owner who’s been here for years, it’s frustrating and exhausting. We’ve been asking for help to deal with the declining conditions in our neighborhood, the empty business lots, the violence, the drugs, and the lack of safety around Rainier Playfield, because we were trying to prevent exactly this. And now, after so many longtime residents and businesses have suffered, we’re finally getting attention.

This is a system-wide issue that keeps getting lost in politics. Crime prevention should be everyone’s responsibility, but we see little action. Meanwhile, there are shootings, rampant drug use, and a lack of resources to support and redirect our youth. And it’s not just here — this is happening all over Seattle and King County. Our community deserves better. Our kids deserve better. And we need meaningful, coordinated action, not just outrage when shots are fired.

The community is down here looking and ready for change,” Guertin added, indicating plans for several community meetings to address these issues."

Parents and community members are planning to hold meetings to discuss gun violence and safety concerns, hoping to bring about change and improve conditions for their children.

