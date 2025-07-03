Paraglider pilot dies in crash near Big Lake shortly after takeoff

A 68-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing shortly after taking off in a powered paraglider, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 1:14 p.m. to reports of a paraglider crash in the 16000 block of Andal Road in the Big Lake area.

When they arrived, they found the man critically injured at the scene.

Emergency medical crews attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the man was a certified paraglider pilot and appeared to have encountered a problem during takeoff.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will conduct a full investigation to determine what caused the crash.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name.

©2025 Cox Media Group