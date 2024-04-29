Pacific Police need your help in identifying people involved in a crash

PACIFIC, Wash. — A crash that occurred in the early morning of April 29 sent multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a report of a car crash on Skinner Road North in the city of Pacific.

Valley Regional Fire Authority transported those injured to Harbor View Medical Center for treatment.

Police currently do not know what led to the crash and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the people who were sent to the hospital.

If you witnessed the crash or can identify the people involved, Pacific Police asks that you call (253) 929-1130.

©2024 Cox Media Group