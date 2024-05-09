Overturned semi-truck blocks traffic in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — An overturned semi-truck blocked traffic in Puyallup Thursday afternoon, according to the Puyallup Police Department.

At 12:27 p.m. Thursday, police posted a photo of a blue semi-truck on its passenger side, partially in a ditch along North Levee Road in Puyallup.

Both directions of traffic are closed down between Freeman Road East and Industrial Park Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT:

N Levee will be shut down for a couple of hours in both directions between Freeman Road and Industrial. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/kZx3D1qw5y — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) May 9, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group