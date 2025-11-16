Overturned semi fully blocks northbound lanes on I-5 for hours in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Two northbound lanes on I-5 in Castle Rock are now back open after a semi-truck crashed on Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

At around 6:50 a.m., the semi overturned near Powell Road and fully blocked the three northbound lanes.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

Crews moved the truck into the right lane at around 10 a.m., opening up two lanes.

Officials found the truck was carrying Naked brand juice as they unloaded weight for the semi to be towed away.

UPDATE: The semi has been moved into the right lane, so the left and center lanes are back open on NB I-5 at MP 49.



Crews are unloading the truck’s cargo — a whole lot of juice — before tow recovery can begin. Expect delays as traffic starts moving again. https://t.co/Jk0xu7ZIO1 pic.twitter.com/ByYIbGBSCL — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) November 16, 2025

