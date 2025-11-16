Local

Overturned semi fully blocks northbound lanes on I-5 for hours in Castle Rock

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Overturned semi fully blocks northbound lanes on I-5 for hours in Castle Rock Washington Department of Transportation (Washington Department of Transportation)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Two northbound lanes on I-5 in Castle Rock are now back open after a semi-truck crashed on Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

At around 6:50 a.m., the semi overturned near Powell Road and fully blocked the three northbound lanes.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver of the semi sustained minor injuries.

Crews moved the truck into the right lane at around 10 a.m., opening up two lanes.

Officials found the truck was carrying Naked brand juice as they unloaded weight for the semi to be towed away.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read