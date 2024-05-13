Overnight Hood Canal Bridge closures begin this week

HOOD CANAL, Wash. — Those who use the State Route 104 Hood Canal Bridge after 10 p.m. are going to have to use another route for a while.

Starting Monday, the bridge will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. all week through Saturday, May 18. It will be open on Sunday as usual.

Construction crews will be working to complete the center lock rehabilitation project. The work will reinforce the systems that guide both halves of the bridge into place and keep them connected.

The overnight closures will continue through this month and beyond.

The full closure schedule is below. The bridge will close at 10 p.m. on each date and reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning.

Monday, May 20 through Thursday, May 23

Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, May 31

Monday, June 3 through Saturday, June 8

Monday, June 10

In addition, the Washington State Department of Transportation said there will be 30-to-40-minute daytime test openings on May 24, May 28, May 29, and June 14.

To stay informed on closures, you can download the WSDOT app or check http://hoodcanalbridge.com to find out when the bridge opens and closes.

©2024 Cox Media Group