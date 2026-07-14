Overdue hiker’s body recovered in National Forest

The body of Steven Dorsett was recovered in the National Forest Saturday after he failed to return from a hike on June 24.

The 55-year-old was last heard from while leaving the Canyon Creek trailhead, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Doresett was the first of two hikers found deceased on hiking trails in Whatcom County in the past week.

Doresett’s body was recovered the day before the body of another overdue hiker, Gursimran Singh, was spotted and recovered on Monday.

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