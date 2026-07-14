Missing hiker found dead near Twin Sisters Mountain Range

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced that after “a lengthy and extensive search,” the body of missing British Columbia hiker Gursimran Singh was found over the weekend.

The office said it was first notified of a sighting on Sunday and that a helicopter rescue team and a mountain rescue team were deployed.

“Sadly, this was a recovery mission,” the office said on social media.

34-year-old Singh had been missing since June 29, when he failed to return from a hike in the Twin Sisters Mountain range in central Whatcom County, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Gursimran’s family, friends and loved ones during this painful time. We are so sorry for your loss,” wrote the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. “We are deeply grateful to all who contributed time, expertise and resources throughout this mission.”

©2026 Cox Media Group