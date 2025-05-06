Over 60 firefighters respond to fire at Everett storage facility

An Everett storage facility caught fire Monday evening, leading to a huge response from firefighters in Snohomish County.

The fire was reported at Trojan Storage on 4th Ave. W around 6:30 p.m. The fire was so large that smoke could be seen for miles.

Over 60 firefighters from South County Fire, Everett Fire Department, Mukilteo Fire Department and Paine Field Airport Fire Department responded to the scene.

Firefighters are fighting a 2-alarm commercial fire at a storage facility in south Everett. Avoid the area of 4th Ave W @ 132nd. We are not aware of any injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/ADua0Grmxx — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) May 6, 2025

The fire burned through approximately 13 storage bays that have vehicles inside, and 12 additional units were damaged from the heat.

Firefighters were able to save an adjoining shop that contained flammable chemicals, South County Fire said.

No one was injured.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

