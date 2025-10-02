Over $40,000 of fuel stolen during siphoning scheme in Pierce County

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — Two men have been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing over 10,000 gallons of fuel from an unmanned gas station in Frederickson, Pierce County.

The thefts, which amounted to more than $41,000 worth of diesel, were uncovered through a months-long investigation by Snider Fuel and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators used credit card transactions and surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

“No, we actually have not dealt with a case like this,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto, spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, highlighting the unusual nature of the crime.

The suspects, Gurdeep Singh Aujla and Gurmandeep Singh, allegedly manipulated the fuel pump counter using a metal rod, allowing them to pay only a fraction of the actual cost of the fuel.

According to charging documents, the suspects attempted to block surveillance cameras before siphoning the diesel.

Truckers at the gas station expressed disbelief upon learning about the thefts.

“That’s bonkers though,” said trucker Dustin Kauffman.

Anthony Jowers, another trucker, commented on the situation, saying, “They deserve it. I mean, there’s lots of people out here that are hardworking people.”

The arraignment hearing for Aujla and Singh is set for October 14th, as the investigation continues to unfold.

