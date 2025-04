PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A mechanical failure has led to over 30,000 people without power between the Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor areas, according to the Peninsula Light Company.

In a post on X, the Peninsula Light Company says they are working with Tacoma Power Utilities to restore power as soon as possible.

At around 9:25 a.m., Pen Light found that their entire system was out of power.

To view the full outage map or to report an outage, visit outages.penlightop.org

©2025 Cox Media Group