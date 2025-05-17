Over 16,000 gallons of ice cream products recalled due to plastic contamination

Wells Enterprises, which oversees brands including Blue Bunny, Halo Top, and Johnny Rockets, is recalling multiple 3-gallon tubs of ice cream and frozen yogurt products because of potential contamination with plastic foreign material.
The recall, initiated on April 25, 2025, is classified as a Class II recall, indicating a low risk of serious health consequences, though temporary or reversible effects may occur. The recall remains ongoing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The recalled products were distributed to 103 distribution centers across the United States.
Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled ice cream or frozen yogurt products should not consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.
Recalled products:
- Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Sysco Corporation, Houston, TX 77077, UPC: 00074865257275, Item: 1026416
- Code Information: Jet Code: SYS CLSC VANILLA PACKED 03/28/25004011 LOT 50025 HH 19115 18:00 5087 IF USED BY 3/28/26
- Product Quantity: 17 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0798-2025
- Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Ben E. Keith Foods, Fort Worth, TX 76101, UPC: 046045065871, Item: 1144343
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G KTHV VANILLA 1CS LOT 50004HH 19115 18:00 5100 IF USED BY 10/9/26
- Product Quantity: 569 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0799-2025
- Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Ben E. Keith Foods, Fort Worth, TX 76101, UPC: 046045065833, Item: 1144464
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G ELLF PREM VANILLA 1CS LOT 50003HH 19115 18:00 5087 IF USED BY 9/26/26
- Product Quantity: 600 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0800-2025
- Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050314, Item: 19695
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM ROCKY ROAD 1CS LOT50009 HH 19115 18:00 510 BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26
- Product Quantity: 169 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0779-2025
- Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050420, Item: 19702
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM MOCHA ALMOND FUDGE 1CS LOT50016 HH 19115 18:00 5100 BEST IF USED BY 10/09/26
- Product Quantity: 359 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0780-2025
- Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050574, Item: 33429
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM PEANUT BTR & FUDGE 1CS LOT50012 HH 19115 18:00 5098 BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26
- Product Quantity: 201 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0781-2025
- Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640600052, Item: 102010
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G CR VANILLA 1CS LOT50085 HH 19115 18:00 5108 BEST IF USED BY 10/17/26
- Product Quantity: 240 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0782-2025
- Scooper Hero Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050642, Item: 487054
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM SCOOPER HERO 1CS LOT50011 HH 19115 18:00 5087 BEST IF USED BY 09/26/26
- Product Quantity: 726 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0783-2025
- Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050482, Item: 662429
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM COTTON CANDY IC 1CS LOT50018 HH 19115 18:00 5099 BEST IF USED BY 10/08/26
- Product Quantity: 39 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0784-2025
- GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640000272, Item: 669740
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GFGB VANILLA BEAN 1CS LOT50024 HH 19115 18:00 5093 BEST IF USED BY 4/3/26
- Product Quantity: 120 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0785-2025
- Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050604, Item: 773034
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB QUICK BLEND VANILLA IC 1CS LOT50034 HH 19115 18:00 5098 BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26
- Product Quantity: 280 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0786-2025
- BIPC Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640008025, Item: 934085
- Code Information: Jet Code: LOT 50024 HH 19115 18:00 5105 USE BY OCT/14/26
- Product Quantity: 1858 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0789-2025
- Vanilla Frozen Yogurt
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 00070640022144, Item: 1352604
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G SK VANILLA FY 1CS LOT 50002HH 19115 18:00 5091 IF USED BY 9/30/26
- Product Quantity: 5280 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0790-2025
- Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640022250, Item: 1355358
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G PBLY VANILLA ICE CREAM 1CS LOT50005 HH 19115 18:00 5097 BEST IF USED BY 10/06/26
- Product Quantity: 961 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0791-2025
- GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640018451, Item: 1435313
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GFGB PREM VANILLA 1CS LOT50004 HH 19115 18:00 5092 IF USED BY 4/2/26
- Product Quantity: 109 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0792-2025
- Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Gordon Food Service, Wyoming, MI 49509, UPC: 00093901820730, Item: 1367499
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GORDON CHOICE VANILLA 1CS LOT50003 HH 19115 18:00 5093 BEST IF USED BY 10/02/26
- Product Quantity: 1080 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0793-2025
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar Vanilla
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108658085, Item: 945313
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G CHFL VANILLA BEAN 1CS LOT 50026 HH 19115 18:00 5094 IF USED BY 10/3/26
- Product Quantity: 320 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0794-2025
- Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108118398, Item: 785848
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GLNV VANILLA 1CS LOT 50066HH 19115 18:00 5105 IF USED BY 10/14/26
- Product Quantity: 1573 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0795-2025
- Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108118404, Item: 785855
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GLNV CHOCOLATE 1CS LOT 50033HH 19115 18:00 5101 IF USED BY 10/10/26
- Product Quantity: 67 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0796-2025
- Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream
- Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108392668, Item: 785887
- Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GLNV FRENCH VANILLA 1CS LOT 50015HH 19115 18:00 5094 IF USED BY 10/3/26
- Product Quantity: 2261 3-gallon tubs
- Recall Number: F-0797-2025
