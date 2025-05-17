Over 16,000 gallons of ice cream products recalled due to plastic contamination

Wells Enterprises, which oversees brands including Blue Bunny, Halo Top, and Johnny Rockets, is recalling multiple 3-gallon tubs of ice cream and frozen yogurt products because of potential contamination with plastic foreign material.

The recall, initiated on April 25, 2025, is classified as a Class II recall, indicating a low risk of serious health consequences, though temporary or reversible effects may occur. The recall remains ongoing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled products were distributed to 103 distribution centers across the United States.

Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled ice cream or frozen yogurt products should not consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

Recalled products:

Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Sysco Corporation, Houston, TX 77077, UPC: 00074865257275, Item: 1026416 Code Information: Jet Code: SYS CLSC VANILLA PACKED 03/28/25004011 LOT 50025 HH 19115 18:00 5087 IF USED BY 3/28/26 Product Quantity: 17 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0798-2025 Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Ben E. Keith Foods, Fort Worth, TX 76101, UPC: 046045065871, Item: 1144343 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G KTHV VANILLA 1CS LOT 50004HH 19115 18:00 5100 IF USED BY 10/9/26 Product Quantity: 569 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0799-2025 Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Ben E. Keith Foods, Fort Worth, TX 76101, UPC: 046045065833, Item: 1144464 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G ELLF PREM VANILLA 1CS LOT 50003HH 19115 18:00 5087 IF USED BY 9/26/26 Product Quantity: 600 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0800-2025 Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050314, Item: 19695 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM ROCKY ROAD 1CS LOT50009 HH 19115 18:00 510 BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26 Product Quantity: 169 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0779-2025 Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050420, Item: 19702 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM MOCHA ALMOND FUDGE 1CS LOT50016 HH 19115 18:00 5100 BEST IF USED BY 10/09/26 Product Quantity: 359 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0780-2025 Peanut Butter ‘N Fudge Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050574, Item: 33429 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM PEANUT BTR & FUDGE 1CS LOT50012 HH 19115 18:00 5098 BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26 Product Quantity: 201 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0781-2025 Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640600052, Item: 102010 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G CR VANILLA 1CS LOT50085 HH 19115 18:00 5108 BEST IF USED BY 10/17/26 Product Quantity: 240 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0782-2025 Scooper Hero Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050642, Item: 487054 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM SCOOPER HERO 1CS LOT50011 HH 19115 18:00 5087 BEST IF USED BY 09/26/26 Product Quantity: 726 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0783-2025 Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050482, Item: 662429 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB PREM COTTON CANDY IC 1CS LOT50018 HH 19115 18:00 5099 BEST IF USED BY 10/08/26 Product Quantity: 39 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0784-2025 GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640000272, Item: 669740 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GFGB VANILLA BEAN 1CS LOT50024 HH 19115 18:00 5093 BEST IF USED BY 4/3/26 Product Quantity: 120 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0785-2025 Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640050604, Item: 773034 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G BB QUICK BLEND VANILLA IC 1CS LOT50034 HH 19115 18:00 5098 BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26 Product Quantity: 280 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0786-2025 BIPC Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640008025, Item: 934085 Code Information: Jet Code: LOT 50024 HH 19115 18:00 5105 USE BY OCT/14/26 Product Quantity: 1858 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0789-2025 Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 00070640022144, Item: 1352604 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G SK VANILLA FY 1CS LOT 50002HH 19115 18:00 5091 IF USED BY 9/30/26 Product Quantity: 5280 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0790-2025 Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640022250, Item: 1355358 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G PBLY VANILLA ICE CREAM 1CS LOT50005 HH 19115 18:00 5097 BEST IF USED BY 10/06/26 Product Quantity: 961 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0791-2025 GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Wells Enterprises, Inc., Le Mars, IA 51031, UPC: 070640018451, Item: 1435313 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GFGB PREM VANILLA 1CS LOT50004 HH 19115 18:00 5092 IF USED BY 4/2/26 Product Quantity: 109 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0792-2025 Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by Gordon Food Service, Wyoming, MI 49509, UPC: 00093901820730, Item: 1367499 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GORDON CHOICE VANILLA 1CS LOT50003 HH 19115 18:00 5093 BEST IF USED BY 10/02/26 Product Quantity: 1080 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0793-2025 Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar Vanilla Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108658085, Item: 945313 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G CHFL VANILLA BEAN 1CS LOT 50026 HH 19115 18:00 5094 IF USED BY 10/3/26 Product Quantity: 320 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0794-2025 Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108118398, Item: 785848 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GLNV VANILLA 1CS LOT 50066HH 19115 18:00 5105 IF USED BY 10/14/26 Product Quantity: 1573 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0795-2025 Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108118404, Item: 785855 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GLNV CHOCOLATE 1CS LOT 50033HH 19115 18:00 5101 IF USED BY 10/10/26 Product Quantity: 67 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0796-2025 Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream Description: 3 GAL, Distributed by US Foods, Inc., Rosemont, IL 60018, UPC: 50758108392668, Item: 785887 Code Information: Jet Code: 3G GLNV FRENCH VANILLA 1CS LOT 50015HH 19115 18:00 5094 IF USED BY 10/3/26 Product Quantity: 2261 3-gallon tubs Recall Number: F-0797-2025

