Over 15,000 people without power around the Puget Sound

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is reporting power outages around Western Washington affecting more than 15,000 people.

The majority of the outages are centered in Skagit County, as the Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD) says that multiple transformers were damaged likely due to a multi-vehicle crash at Wicker Road and Fruitdale Road.

The crash is reported to have caused outages in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington, and Sterling, according to police.

SWPD says crews with Puget Sound Energy are on the way to address the outages.

A weather system moving through the Pacific Northwest caused the most rainfall in nearly two years in some areas, creating dangerous driving conditions.

Update: Some of the intersections controlled by traffic lights are working off battery power. Those will remain working... Posted by Sedro-Woolley Police Department on Saturday, October 25, 2025

