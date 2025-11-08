Local

Over 11,000 without power after reports of underground vault fire in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
An underground vault fire has lead to over 11,000 customers without power in South Seattle.

The fire is located at 29th Avenue and East Cherry Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The outages stretch from Madrona, to Leschi, to Mount Baker and Beacon Hill.

According to Seattle City Light, who are investigating the outage, the estimated time of restoration is 1:20 a.m.

That time could change as investigators determine the damage.

