Over 11,000 without power after reports of underground vault fire in South Seattle

An underground vault fire has lead to over 11,000 customers without power in South Seattle.

The fire is located at 29th Avenue and East Cherry Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

29th Ave. and E. Cherry St: Firefighters on scene report smoke coming from a 3' x 3' manhole. Energy Response team added to the incident. Crews are restricting access to the area as a safety precaution. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 8, 2025

The outages stretch from Madrona, to Leschi, to Mount Baker and Beacon Hill.

According to Seattle City Light, who are investigating the outage, the estimated time of restoration is 1:20 a.m.

That time could change as investigators determine the damage.

